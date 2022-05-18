JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.50% from the stock’s previous close.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.81.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. JD.com’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $635,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.