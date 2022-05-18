JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Benchmark from $117.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 97.50% from the stock’s previous close.
JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.81.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $635,000. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $80,407,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About JD.com (Get Rating)
JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.