JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) PT Lowered to GBX 255 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 5,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.