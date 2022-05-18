Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €81.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €81.00 ($84.38) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 116.46% from the company’s previous close.

HFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($78.13) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($33.33) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of HelloFresh stock opened at €37.42 ($38.98) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €32.54 ($33.90) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($101.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.30.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

