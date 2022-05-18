Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barclays PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barclays in a report issued on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.02) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.60.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Barclays by 6.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 20.1% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

