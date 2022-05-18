Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $21.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $22.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

JXN stock opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.37. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by ($0.91). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JXN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $434,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after purchasing an additional 473,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 55,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $2,420,967.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,944,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,429,032.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock worth $978,498 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

