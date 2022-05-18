Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hippo in a report released on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

HIPO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. Hippo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Hippo had a negative return on equity of 41.30% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter worth about $59,706,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,155,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Hippo by 273.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 17,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,314,000 after buying an additional 12,516,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hippo by 135.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the first quarter valued at $11,749,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

