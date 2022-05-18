Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.
About Tata Motors (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
