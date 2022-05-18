Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Tata Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TTM opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Tata Motors has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tata Motors by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tata Motors by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tata Motors by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

