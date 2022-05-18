Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.93. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.