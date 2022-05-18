Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SoftBank Group Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SoftBank Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFTBY opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. SoftBank Group has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.