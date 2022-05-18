Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

