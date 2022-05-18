Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
OTCMKTS JFBC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
