JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Update

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,324,400 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 3,961,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33,244.0 days.
Shares of JFEEF stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. JFE has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.33.
About JFE (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JFE (JFEEF)
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
- The Institutions Are Capping Gains In Take-Two Interactive
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.