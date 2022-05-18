JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $106,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,718,830.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yakov (Jacob) Shulman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get JFrog alerts:

On Monday, April 18th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $146,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $137,640.00.

JFrog stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 0.88.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The business had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.