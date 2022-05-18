JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:JLEN)

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JLEN opened at GBX 121.40 ($1.50) on Wednesday. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 121.60 ($1.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.68. The company has a market capitalization of £803.10 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

