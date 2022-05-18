JMP Securities Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Market Perform

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $999.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:ILPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 437.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,474,000 after purchasing an additional 171,672 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

