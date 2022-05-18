JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JOAN. Piper Sandler cut shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JOANN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $360.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.19.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. JOANN had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 62.50%. The business had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.33 million. JOANN’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell Webb sold 94,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,182,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 97,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,014 in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in JOANN by 2,122.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JOANN by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

