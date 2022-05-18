John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.70) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 325 ($4.01).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 228.10 ($2.81) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 199.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 286.30 ($3.53).

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,936 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,250.49). Also, insider Robin Watson bought 3,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £6,558.06 ($8,084.39). Insiders have bought a total of 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671 over the last three months.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

