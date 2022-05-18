Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.

JLL opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

