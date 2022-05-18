Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.25.
JLL opened at $198.83 on Wednesday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $184.21 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.62.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
