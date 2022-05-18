JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($244.79) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($322.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($192.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($239.58) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($166.67) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($180.21) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €229.47 ($239.03).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €145.92 ($152.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion and a PE ratio of 4.93. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €131.30 ($136.77) and a fifty-two week high of €245.45 ($255.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of €170.13.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.