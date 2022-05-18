JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €44.00 Price Target

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($45.83) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SZG. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($46.88) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.25) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.46) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($44.79) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($45.83) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.61 ($41.26).

Shares of SZG opened at €35.14 ($36.60) on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($23.73) and a one year high of €48.76 ($50.79). The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.94.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

