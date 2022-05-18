JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $134.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $134.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WMT. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.76.

NYSE WMT traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.44. 382,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

