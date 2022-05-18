JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,500

DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($86.29) to GBX 7,500 ($92.46) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCC. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($89.37) price objective on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,084 ($87.33).

DCC stock opened at GBX 6,198 ($76.41) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,922.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,990.22. The stock has a market cap of £6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,050 ($62.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($80.37).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

