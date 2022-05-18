JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target to GBX 2,250

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

IMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,034.33 ($25.08).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,871 ($23.06) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £17.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.25. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,876 ($23.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,645.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,643.19.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.