JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Target Price to GBX 255

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.70) to GBX 255 ($3.14) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 195 ($2.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.79) price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 537.50 ($6.63).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON:JD opened at GBX 131.85 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 141.94. The company has a market cap of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 116.90 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.91).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.