JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Target Price to GBX 280

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.82) to GBX 280 ($3.45) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 220 ($2.71) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TI Fluid Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 324 ($3.99).

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 166.40 ($2.05) on Wednesday. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 150.20 ($1.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.50 ($4.07). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 176.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 219.11. The company has a market capitalization of £865.73 million and a P/E ratio of 71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

