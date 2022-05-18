Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NYSE JMIA opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,989,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,926,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 340,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 857,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 308.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 593,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

