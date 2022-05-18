Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) PT Lowered to $9.00

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.
NYSE JMIA opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28.
About Jumia Technologies (Get Rating)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
