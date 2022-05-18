Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 442,900 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 363,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,013 shares of company stock valued at $193,175. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU opened at $104.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $137.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 192.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -331.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

