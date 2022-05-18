Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

KLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kaltura from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaltura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $218.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Kaltura ( NASDAQ:KLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

