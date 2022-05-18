KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman James P. Hallett purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 626,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Kelly purchased 45,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $602,049.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 161,258 shares of company stock worth $2,115,950 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $232,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

