Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC began coverage on shares of Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRRGF. Desjardins raised Karora Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

KRRGF stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

