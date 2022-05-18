Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Katapult Holdings Inc. is an e-commerce focused financial technology company. It provides an omnichannel lease-purchase platform, providing alternative solutions for retailers and consumers. Katapult Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinServ Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Loop Capital cut Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Katapult stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $141.89 million, a PE ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Katapult has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Katapult by 547.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Katapult during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

