KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.
KB stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,636. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.
KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
