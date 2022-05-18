KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. 4,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,636. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $55.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.