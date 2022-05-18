Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$19.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.94.

Shares of CIX traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$14.49. 588,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,681. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$13.90 and a twelve month high of C$30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52. The company has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.20.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$762.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

