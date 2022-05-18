Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KELYA. StockNews.com began coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $752.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,379,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,981,000 after purchasing an additional 291,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,137 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,994,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,246,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

