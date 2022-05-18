Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Up 21.5% in April

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,566,600 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 1,289,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,424.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Keppel DC REIT has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

