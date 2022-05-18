Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Insider Anthony Shoemaker Buys 5,500 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.52. 12,434,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,340. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after acquiring an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,230,000 after buying an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after buying an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

