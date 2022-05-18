KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $764.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 105,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

