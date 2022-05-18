KeyCorp Comments on Schneider National, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schneider National in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 15th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

Shares of SNDR opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schneider National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schneider National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361 over the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.