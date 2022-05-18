KeyCorp Cuts Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $155.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at KeyCorp to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

HRI stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.17 and a 200 day moving average of $158.21. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Herc will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Herc by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

