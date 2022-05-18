Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$33.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.16. The company has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Keyera has a one year low of C$26.34 and a one year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.77.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

