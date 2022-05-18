Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $14,377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $786,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.31.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

