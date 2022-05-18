Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

KEYS stock opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after acquiring an additional 334,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after acquiring an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,990,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $630,307,000 after buying an additional 212,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

