Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.10-7.17 EPS.

KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $127.93 and a 52 week high of $209.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.