Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

