Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.
KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.
Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.
In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.
Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) Moves Back From The Brink
- The Weber, Inc Growth Story Goes Up In Smoke
- Roku Stock is Repricing and Resetting Itself
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.