Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

