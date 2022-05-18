Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $198.00.

NYSE KEYS opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.67. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

