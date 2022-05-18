Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Keywords Studios (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($40.68) to GBX 3,150 ($38.83) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of KYYWF stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. Keywords Studios has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

