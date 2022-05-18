KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $154.90 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 355.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS KGHPF remained flat at $$34.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.67. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

