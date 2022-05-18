Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) vs. DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Head to Head Survey

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) and Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Kinetik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09% Kinetik 25.18% -9.77% 2.31%

This table compares DT Midstream and Kinetik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $840.00 million 6.47 $307.00 million $3.20 17.55 Kinetik $160.62 million 23.96 $99.22 million N/A N/A

DT Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. DT Midstream pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DT Midstream and Kinetik, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44 Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00

DT Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $56.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Kinetik has a consensus price target of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Kinetik’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinetik is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Summary

DT Midstream beats Kinetik on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

