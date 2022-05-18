Kingfisher’s (KGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 335 ($4.13) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.56) to GBX 295 ($3.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.56) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 339 ($4.18).

Shares of Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 262.90 ($3.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 235.20 ($2.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.67 ($4.80). The company has a market capitalization of £5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 303.81.

In other news, insider Jeff Carr purchased 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £546,000 ($673,076.92).

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

