Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 8,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of KC stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.62. Kingsoft Cloud has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 269.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,435,000 after acquiring an additional 976,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after buying an additional 44,630 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 8.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 25.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

